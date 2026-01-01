Video: Beer In Hand, 3 Doctors' Joy Ride In Bengaluru Lands Them In Trouble

Three doctors were arrested in Bengaluru on Monday after a video showing them riding on a two-wheeler while consuming alcohol on a busy road went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Sunday night between Jayadeva Junction and BTM Layout. The video captured three men riding a two-wheeler through dense traffic, with the rider allegedly zig-zagging across the road.

The pillion rider seated at the rear is seen holding a bottle of liquor and drinking openly in full public view.

Following the video's circulation, police registered a case and identified the individuals as Dhanush S, Apoorva, and Avinash, all practising orthopaedic doctors.

According to police, Dhanush, who was riding the motorcycle, is affiliated with Sapthagiri Medical College in Chikkabanavara. Apoorva works at Vydehi Hospital, while Avinash is associated with Chamundeshwari Medical College in Karnataka's Ramanagara district.

The trio was brought to the Mico Layout Police Station on Monday, where they were arrested and later released on bail.

They face multiple charges including triple riding, negligent riding, riding without helmets, and consumption of alcohol in a public place.

"We arrested the three of them, and they were given bail at the police station. Karnataka police act doesn't permit consumption of liquor in public places, we have invoked that law along with the relevant traffic sections too," a police officer told NDTV.

Authorities said the act not only violated traffic laws but also posed a serious risk to public safety, especially given the reckless manner of riding in a high-traffic area.