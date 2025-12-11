Advertisement
Video: Bar Staff Beaten For Refusing To Serve Alcohol Post Closing Hours In Maharashtra

A customer, angered by the refusal, returned with 8 to 10 of his friends and attacked the employees

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Video: Bar Staff Beaten For Refusing To Serve Alcohol Post Closing Hours In Maharashtra
The police have begun an investigation into the incident

Bar employees in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district were brutally assaulted after he refused to provide water and liquor post-closing hours. 

The incident took place at Prasad Deshmane's bar in the district's Warora city and has been captured on CCTV.

According to the complaint, a customer, angered by the refusal, returned with 8 to 10 of his friends and attacked the employees. The footage shows the accused kicking and punching an employee and looting Rs 7,200 in cash from him.

The video shows the assault escalating quickly. One to two men first step out of a car and begin hitting two bar employees with kicks and punches. Within moments, more attackers arrive on two motorcycles and join in. The group starts thrashing the employees with sticks and rods, striking them on the body and head. Around 8-10 men can be seen in the video.

At one point, one of the attackers picks up a large stone from the roadside and attempts to hit an employee with it, but another man intervenes and stops him. Even as this happens, the rest continue beating the employees relentlessly, kicking them while they are down, dragging them, and landing blows with sticks.

One of the employees manages to sit up briefly, but the group circles back and resumes hitting him with kicks, punches and sticks before finally fleeing the spot in their vehicles.

The bar owner has lodged a complaint, and Warora Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

