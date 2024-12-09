Video: Auto Driver Harasses 20-Year-Old Student In Bengaluru, Demands Extra Fare

The student took to X, and tagged the auto aggregator and the city police.

A 20-year-old college student interning in Bengaluru recently shared a harrowing encounter with an auto driver who allegedly harassed and threatened him. In a post on X, the student recounted how the driver unexpectedly demanded an additional Rs 200 over the app's allotted fare of Rs 380 for a 24-km journey from Bellandur to the student's PG accommodation in Mallasandra. When the student refused to pay the excess amount, the driver allegedly barged into the PG, threatening to attack him. The situation escalated when the driver summoned two drunk associates, who joined in threatening the student. Fearing for his safety, the student ultimately paid the driver Rs 500, including Rs 400 in cash and Rs 100 via UPI.

The student took to X to share the distressing experience, tagging the auto aggregator and the city police. He posted a video of the incident and attached screenshots of the actual auto fare, highlighting the discrepancy.

"Got harassed and threatened by a Bengaluru auto driver. He has told me that he will beat me up outside my office whenever I go. And said racial slurs. He was asking for 200 extra out of nowhere. Just a 20-year college student returning back from my internship" wrote the student on X.

Got harassed and threatened by a Bengaluru auto driver. He has told me that he will beat me up outside my office whenever I go. And said racial slurs. He was asking for 200rs extra out of nowhere. Just a 20 year college student returning back from my internship @nammayatripic.twitter.com/GwsYPqMrCI — Fak3eer (@fak3eer) December 6, 2024

"Had to pay him 500rs (400cash + 100upi) instead of 380rs(as shown on the app) so he left me and my friend alone as he called two of his drunk friends who were going to beat us. Continuously calling us slurs," he added.

The Bengaluru Police reached out to the student, requesting details of the driver to facilitate further action. Additionally, Namma Yatri, the app aggregator used by the student, also responded to the post, saying, "Hi there. We deeply regret the experience you went through. Situations like this are unacceptable. Your safety and comfort are paramount to us, and we'll continue working to ensure incidents like this don't occur. Please DM us for any assistance.''

They also initiated a refund and blocked the driver's account to prevent future incidents.

@fak3eer Raghav, we hope our team has connected with you. We've taken immediate action by blocking the driver from our platform and have initiated the refund. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. — Namma Yatri (@nammayatri) December 7, 2024

The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for stricter measures to ensure passenger safety.

One user wrote, "This is so scary. Especially for a student. I so wish there was some r/instantkarma kind of retaliation." Another said, "The same thing happened with my sister. Had to pay an extra Rs.600 to avoid any future troubles."

A third remarked, "Why can't we stop these things by arresting the culprits? Who supports them that they cannot be booked? India must ask for this answer to be able to solve this menace."

A fourth added, 'The harassment and threats by autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru are becoming a regular issue. It's causing a lot of distress for commuters. Please take action to ensure public safety and address this growing concern."