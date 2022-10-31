Video: Assam Man Pays Rs 50,000 In Coins To Buy His Dream Bike

The employees had to put in a special request to the showroom owner to deliver the bike to the man.

A man from Assam fulfilled his dream of having a bike and also made headlines by paying the entire amount of Rs 50,000 in coins.

A video of the showroom staff counting the coins has gone viral

Surajan Roy, a small businessman from Karimganj district, saved up Rs 50,000 in coins over the past few years to get his favourite bike.

Mr Roy went to a bike showroom on Saturday evening and told the employees that he wanted to buy the vehicle paying the entire amount of Rs 50,000 in coins.

The showroom staff seen counting the money

The employees had to put in a special request to the showroom owner to deliver the bike to Mr Roy.

"He came to our showroom on Saturday evening. As per his wish, we showed him the Apache 160 4V bike. After seeing the bike, the man told us that, he had Rs 50,000 in coins and he wanted to buy the bike on finance by depositing the amount as a down payment," Barnali Paul, a staff member at the showroom, said.

Mr Roy is not the first person to who bought his two-wheeler of choice using saved-up coins. Earlier in March, V Boopathi, 29, from Tamil Nadu also paid Rs 2.6 lakh in coins for a bike. The showroom staff took 10 hours to count the money.