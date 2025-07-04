Man Walks Into Hospital To Treat Infection, Doctor Removes His Genitals

The genitals of a 28-year-old man were allegedly removed in a hospital in Assam's Cachar district by the doctor during his biopsy test, without the patient's consent. The patient had come to the hospital initially with complaints of genital infection.

The victim, identified as Atikur Rahman of Manipur's Jiribam district, came for treatment at a private hospital in Silchar, and after a biopsy test, he found that his genitals had been removed by a doctor without his consent.

He filed a police complaint alleging that a doctor at the private hospital surgically removed his genitals without his consent during what was supposed to be a routine biopsy.

The hospital authorities were not available for any reaction on the incident. The concerned doctor is also missing and not responding to calls or messages.

"On June 19, I went to a private hospital in Silchar after an infection in my genitals. The doctor advised me to go for a biopsy test. During my biopsy test, they surgically removed my genitals without my consent. When I woke up after the surgery, I found my genitals had been removed. When I asked the doctor, he didn't give a satisfactory answer," alleged Atikur Rahman.

"Now, I am helpless and don't know what to do. My life is finished. I tried to contact the doctor several times, but he didn't respond to my calls. I am in mental distress and have a problem due to the surgery," he added.

The patient has called on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to urgently intervene and ensure accountability in the case.