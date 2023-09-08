Watch: Fountain Show At Bharat Mandapam Ahead Of G20 Summit

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year.

As the national capital is all geared up for the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20 (Group of 20) being held on September 9 and 10, the government is leaving no stone unturned in the preparations for welcoming the high-profile delegates.

A fountain show was organised at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, which is the venue for the G20 summit, at Delhi's Pragati Maidan on Friday.

#WATCH | G-20 in India: Sound and fountain show being organised at Bharat Mandapam, in Delhi



Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan is all set to host the G 20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

In addition, leaders of the G20 summit will be treated with first-of-its-kind instrumental music performances showcasing the cultural depth of Bharat on the occasion to be hosted by the President of India on September 9.

Bharat-Vadya-Darshanam (musical journey of India), a fusion of different musical styles prevailing within Bharat, will be organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture.

78 instrumentalists from all over the country will perform together for three hours before foreign dignitaries during the dinner programme hosted by the President in honour of G20 leaders at 'Bharat Mandapam'.

What sets this ensemble apart is the inclusion of 34 Hindustani instruments, 18 Carnatic instruments, and 40 folk instruments from across Indian states featuring 78 artists including 11 children, 13 women, 7 differently abled (Divyang) artists, 26 young men and 21 seniors.

Dr Sandhya Purecha, Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi, said that the musical programme with compositions in Vilambit Laya (slow tempo) followed by Madhya Laya (medium fast tempo) ending with few scores in Druta Laya (Fast tempo).

The performance will go on for three hours from 6-9 pm, the chairperson said.

India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

