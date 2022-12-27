Video: Actor Tunisha Sharma's Mother Faints At Daughter's Funeral

Tunisha's mother was unwell last night too, a maternal uncle had said earlier.

Actor Tunisha Sharma's mother today briefly fainted at her daughter's funeral in Mumbai. In a video clip from the Mira road crematorium in the city, she could be seen collapsing in the middle of the last rites. People around her catch her, and help her up.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial, and her funeral was held around 3 pm today.

The maternal uncle of Tunisha said that her body was brought from JJ Hospital to the mortuary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West late last night.

Tunisha's mother was unwell last night too, the uncle had said earlier. "She felt dizzy when she saw Tunisha's body," he had said.

According to the police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet on the sets of a shoot in Vasai in the Palghar district, and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had hung herself.

No suicide note was recovered at the spot by the police.

Earlier on Monday, the actor's mother accused Sheezan Khan, co-actor in the TV show they were shooting, of cheating on her and breaking his promise to marry her as she urged the police not to spare him.

Sheezan Khan is in police custody and is being interrogated.