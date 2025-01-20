Video: 2 Madhya Pradesh Cops Party With Criminal, Suspended

Two Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASI) of the Madhya Pradesh Police have been suspended for taking part in a birthday celebration with a person holding a criminal record.

An official order issued by Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Anand on Sunday said the action against ASIs Sunil Tomar and Jagdish Thakur, both of whom are posted at Nai Abadi police station, was initiated on the basis of a video of the celebration that has gone viral.

In the video, a group of people can be seen celebrating, with two persons wearing garlands. A cake was cut and the participants can be seen feeding it to each other.

The SP's order said the two policemen were found cutting a cake with Pappu Dayma, a resident of Dodiyameena, under YD Nagar police station limits. "Dayma has a criminal record. Tomar and Thakur have been suspended and city superintendent of police (CSP) Mandsaur has been ordered to probe the video," Mr Anand was quoted as saying by PTI.