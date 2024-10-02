2 Boys Threaten Woman, Son With Knives In Delhi, Cops Launch Probe

The viral video has prompted Delhi Police to intensify the search for the accused boys.

A shocking incident in which 2 boys allegedly harassed and threatened a woman and her son with knives in Delhi's Raj Park area has gone viral on social media after video footage of the incident was posted online.

In the video, two boys are seen surrounding a woman and her son, with one boy pulling out a long weapon from his waist and threatening to kill her. The boy is seen trying to attack the woman with a long knife, pulling it back and swinging it towards the woman at least twice. Another boy, wearing a cap, also joins in later, brandishing a knife.

A crowd is also seen witnessing the entire incident, with a few bystanders intervening to try and control the boys by pulling them away from the woman.

The incident allegedly occurred on September 22, with the video emerging on social media yesterday, say officials.

The viral video has prompted Delhi Police to register a case and intensify the search for the accused boys. "We have received a complaint and are investigating the matter based on the viral video," a police spokesperson said.

Nearby residents are concerned about safety and law and order in the area, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

Delhi Police are urging anyone with information about the incident or the accused to come forward and assist in the undergoing probe.