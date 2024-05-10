'Victory Of Democracy': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Welcomes Supreme Court's Decision

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to her husband in the excise policy case, calling it a victory for democracy.

"Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," she said in a post on X.

हनुमान जी की जय🙏 ये लोकतंत्र की जीत है। लाखों - करोड़ों लोगों की दुआओं और आशीर्वाद का फल है। सभी को कोटि कोटि धन्यवाद 🙏 — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 10, 2024

Several other politicians have also expressed happiness over the Supreme Court's decision.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the excise policy case and said SC's decision is a tight slap on the face of ED and central government.

"We welcome this decision of the Supreme Court. SC's decision is a tight slap on the face of ED and central government. The central government has used ED as a political agency against the opposition party...When you arrest an elected CM what kind of level playing field is it?" she told ANI.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed happiness after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till June 1 in the excise policy case.

In a post on X, CM Mamata said, "I am very happy to see that Shri Arvind Kejriwal @ArvindKejriwal has got interim bail. It will be very helpful in the context of the current elections".

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, Aaditya Thackeray, also welcomed the decision made by the top court, saying that the fact that Arvind Kejriwal is getting justice and relief against the dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of the winds of change.

"Arvind Kejriwal ji getting justice and relief against the dictatorial regime in the country is a huge sign of winds of change. He has been speaking the truth and that is what the BJP dislikes. More power to him and the INDIA alliance for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy!" he said in a post on X.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi also welcomed the Supreme Court decision and hailed it as a victory for truth, democracy and the constitution.

"It is not just Arvind Kejriwal who has got interim bail but by Supreme Court's this decision truth has triumphed, this is a win of the Democracy and Constitution...The SC has played a major role in protecting Democracy," she said.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal received a big relief from the Supreme Court, which on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 in the excise policy case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Dutta granted the Delhi Chief Minister interim bail in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

Arvind Kejriwal is now likely to join the AAP campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Delhi goes to the polls on May 25.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)