Swati Maliwal Takes Jibe At Sunita Kejriwal's Post After Bibhav Kumar Bail

Swati Maliwal said God is watching everything and justice will be done.

Former Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women and RS MP Swati Maliwal took a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal for her post on social media after Bibhav Kumar and AAP's former communication head, Vijay Nair were released from Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Swati Maliwal claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister's wife who was home at the time she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar was feeling "very relieved" after he got bailed.

This comes after Sunita Kejriwal took to her social media handle on X and posted a picture of Bibhav Kumar and Vijay Nair with the caption "sukoon bhara din."

Reacting to this, Ms Maliwal posted on X, "The Chief Minister's wife, who was at home when I was being beaten up, is feeling very "relieved."

"Relieved because the man who beat me and misbehaved with me in his house has been released on bail. This is a clear message to everyone, beat up the women, after that, we will first get dirty trolling done, completely ruin the victim and hire an army of the country's most expensive lawyers to save that man in the court!" the post read.

"How can we expect respect for our sisters and daughters from those who find solace in seeing such people? God is watching everything, justice will be done," her post added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide, Bibhav Kumar, and AAP's former communication head, Vijay Nair, have been released from Tihar Jail after being granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday.

The courts at Rouse Avenue and Tis Hazari issued their release warrants after accepting the bail and surety bonds.

The Tis Hazari Court imposed additional conditions, including that Kumar must keep his mobile phone switched on at all times, join the investigation whenever required, refrain from tampering with evidence, and avoid influencing any witnesses.

Mr Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police on May 18, 2024, for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal. A charge sheet has been filed against him, and the court has taken cognizance of it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)