Venkaiah Naidu Dines At Indian Restaurant Saravana Bhavan In Brussels

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a three-day visit to the European country for the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit yesterday dined at Saravana Bhavan, a popular South Indian restaurant in Brussels.

Vice President Naidu was accompanied by the Indian delegation, including the Ambassador of India to Belgium, Gaitri Issar Kumar.

"Delighted to have a meal at Saravana Bhavan, an Indian restaurant in Brussels, with Indian delegation including the Ambassador of India to Belgium today. @IndEmbassyBru #Belgium #SaravanaBhavan," the Vice President tweeted.

Saravana Bhavan is the largest South Indian vegetarian restaurant chain in the world, founded in 1981 in Chennai. The outlet has more than 33 locations in India and 47 across several countries in South-East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Naidu paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Provincial House in Antwerp.

During the 12th ASEM summit on Friday, the Vice President called for international cooperation to deny shelter to economic offenders and combating of terrorism, which he called it as "major threat to global peace and security", among other prominent issues.

He also held several meetings with world dignitaries to review the bilateral cooperation between the respective nations.