Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Offers Prayers At Tirumala Temple

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu offered prayers in the Tirumala temple.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday offered prayers in the Tirumala temple and lauded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara through spiritual programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "he prayed to Sri Venkateswara Swamy to bestow his benign blessings on humanity across the world."

उपराष्ट्रपति श्री एम. वेंकैया नायडु और उनकी पत्नी श्रीमती उषा नायडु ने परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ आज तिरुमला में भगवान वेंकटेश्वर के दर्शन किए।



इस अवसर पर उन्होंने लोगों से अपनी सनातन संस्कृति और आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं को संरक्षित रखने और उनका संवर्धन करने का आह्वाहन किया। pic.twitter.com/FmYAK3vdHK — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 10, 2022

He lauded the TTD for taking up new initiatives and taking forward Hindu Dharma Prachara through various spiritual programmes.

As per the release issued by the TTD public relations officer, Naidu was welcomed by the TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and additional EO AV Dharma Reddy near Mahadwaram.

After Darshan, he was rendered "Vedaseervachanam" by Pundits in Ranganayakula Mandapam. Later TTD chairman and EO presented "Thirtha prasadams", calendar, diary and coffee table book to the dignitary.