'India Known For Peaceful Co-Existence Of All Religions': Vice President

Venkaiah Naidu said citizens must create an atmosphere where peace can flourish. (File)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said India is known for unity in diversity, pluralistic ethos and peaceful co-existence of all religions.

This ethos should be nurtured and there should be no discrimination based on gender or differences between people, he said at an event in Kolkata.

Mr Naidu said India wants good relations with all its neighbours and advocates for a climate of peace and progress. He said the world community should take a pledge to fight against any force that promotes terrorism.

"We want to have good relations with all our neighbours. Let us take a stand... we must all seek to create an atmosphere where peace can flourish," Mr Naidu said.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Mr Naidu said that "you can change your friends, but cannot change your neighbours".

"Peace is the prerequisite for progress. India has always believed in the concept of ''Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'' (the world is a family)," he added.

Mr Naidu, who had a long stint in the Parliament, appealed to lawmakers to discuss and debate in a constructive manner. "Discuss and debate to decide, not to disturb. Agree to disagree. Let the government propose, let the opposition oppose and let the House dispose. This is my request to all parliamentarians," he said.