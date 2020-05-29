Vice President Condoles Death Of Rajya Sabha Member MP Veerendra Kumar

Veerendra Kumar was a Rajya Sabha member and managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of Rajya Sabha member and managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi M P Veerendra Kumar, saying he made an invaluable contribution to media and journalism.

Veerendra Kumar, a former Union minister and member of PTI's Board of Directors, died on Thursday following a cardiac arrest. "He was a multifaceted personality. The veteran leader was also an accomplished journalist and a prolific writer," Mr Naidu, who is the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said.

As chairman and managing director of the Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Limited, he made an invaluable contribution to media and journalism, he said.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri M.P. Veerendrakumar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and former union minister. pic.twitter.com/d0AX5QYTg1 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 29, 2020

Veerendra Kumar authored several books and won many accolades, including the coveted Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, the vice president pointed out.

"Human rights and environmental conservation were recurring themes in his writings. He was always deeply committed to the cause of the deprived and marginalised," Mr Naidu said in a series of tweets.

In his death, the nation has lost a great leader and true patriot, he added.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Mr Naidu said.