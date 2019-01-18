PM Modi To Open Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Meet Foreign Leaders

The Vibrant Gujarat was initiated in 2003 by Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar. Nearly 1.5 million visitors and approximately 3,000 delegates from over 100 countries are expected at the event; no delegation from Pakistan would be attending the event, which was initiated in 2003 by Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show is being held on around two lakh sq mt area of an exhibition ground in the state capital. Around 25 industrial and business sectors are showcasing their products at the event.

The trade show will continue till January 22 and will be open for general public on the last two days (January 21 and 22).

Here are the LIVE updates on Vibrant Gujarat: