PM Opens Vibrant Gujarat; World Leaders, Industrialists In Attendance

Vibrant Gujarat was initiated in 2003 by PM Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today as he inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Ahmedabad. Leaders of five countries and more than 30,000 national and international delegates, including CEOs of major companies from India and abroad, are participating at the three-day biennial event.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Pankaj Patel are expected at the event.

PM Modi will hold a hold an exclusive roundtable with sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors. Investments of around Rs 4,000 crore are expected at this year's conclave. No delegation from Pakistan would be attending the event, which was initiated in 2003 by PM Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

It's always been an honour to speak at @VibrantGujarat and I've been fortunate to attend every summit. This platform has all the defining stamps of our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi's imagination - towering vision, unprecedented scale and a leading role in reshaping India. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/1jBu1w3AGP - Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 18, 2019

The Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen have arrived in Gujarat to attend the Summit.

For the first time, the government has organised buyer-seller and reserve buyer-seller meet as part of the trade show, where manufacturers, mainly from the MSME sector, are displaying their products.

Around 1,500 overseas and domestic buyers are expected to visit the trade show, which aims to benefit MSMEs (micro, small & medium enterprises) from Gujarat. Sixteen pavilions are displaying products in as many categories.

Conceptualised in 2003, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit aims to re-establish Gujarat as a preferred investment destination within India.

The Summit has evolved into a platform for brainstorming on agendas of global socio-economic development, in addition to being a facilitator for knowledge sharing and forging effective partnerships.

The eight edition of the event, held in January 2017, witnessed participation from over 25,000 delegates from 100 countries, including 4 Heads of States, Nobel Laureates, Captains of global industry and Thought Leaders.

