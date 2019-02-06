VHP Stops Ram Temple Campaign Till Lok Sabha Elections Are Over

VHP said it does not want the Ram temple matter to become an election issue

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday said its campaign for building a Ram temple in Ayodhya has been stopped temporarily till the general elections are over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue.

The VHP, which has spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign, has been running programmes across the country for the last several months, demanding a law in parliament for building the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"The VHP has decided to suspend its campaign for constructing the Ram temple at Lord Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya till the general election process gets over, as the organisation does not want it to become an election issue," said VHP's international joint general secretary Surendra Jain.

Mr Jain said the organisation is committed to its cause for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya and will decide the course of action once the new government is formed.

The announcement comes just days after a meeting called by the VHP in Prayagraj on the sidelines of the Kumbh Mela, adopted a resolution saying they will not rest until a grand temple is built at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. The general elections are due by May.