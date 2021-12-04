Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Dies At 67

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua has died at 67.

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua has died after a prolonged illness following a Covid infection, his daughter Mallika Dua has confirmed in a social media post. The 67-year-old journalist was last week moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital in Delhi on the advice of doctors. "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away," the comic-actor Mallika Dua said in her Instagram story and added that the cremation would be held at the Lodhi crematorium in the capital tomorrow at noon.

Mr Dua was a pioneer in Hindi journalism, with stints at Doordarshan and NDTV. More recently, he was known for his political commentary in web shows for digital media platforms The Wire and HW News.

"Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall," Mallika Dua wrote in her Instagram story.

Vinod Dua was hospitalised in Gurugram along with his wife radiologist Padmavati Dua following a Covid infection during the second wave earlier this year. Ms Dua passed away in June and Mr Dua has struggled with his health ever since.

Mr Dua is survived by two daughters, the comic-actor Mallika Dua and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist.