'Vinod Dua Fought That Fight For...': Mallika Dua Posts On Father's Death

Vinod Dua died after a prolonged illness following a Covid infection.

Even at your weakest, you gave Indian journalism a landmark judgment, said veteran journalist Vinod Dua's daughter, Mallika Dua, in an Instagram post. She was referring to a landmark judgment in a sedition case against him earlier this year where the Supreme Court noted that every journalist is entitled to protection. "No journalist will be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has," she said.

Mr Dua died this evening after a prolonged illness. He was 67.

"There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight," Mallika Dua said on social media, recalling her memories with "the most courageous, irreverent, compassionate and funny man" she knew.

The comic had earlier this year also lost her mother, radiologist Padmavati Dua, to Covid during the second wave in June. "I'm sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing "mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi (Why does Mallika fight so much with everyone. How will she manage.)," she added.

Condolence messages have poured in from across the world for the veteran journalist, known for his uncompromising interrogation of state power. Several prominent political leaders and journalists have paid their respect on social media.

NDTV's Prannoy Roy, who worked closely with Vinod Dua, said "Vinod is not just one of the greatest. He is the greatest of his era".

Mallika Dua said that he was always there for his children. "A self-made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath," she said.