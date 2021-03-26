Journalist And Writer Anil Dharker, Who Founded Mumbai Lit Fest, Dies

Anil Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent.

New Delhi:

Noted journalist and writer Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literary Festival, died in Mumbai on Friday. Mr Dharker, 74, had underwent a bypass procedure at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

In his career spanning over five decades, Mr Dharker had been a columnist and writer, an architect, and a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board. He was also the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent. He also played an important role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt, a book on Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March. Mr Dharker had also worked as a TV show producer and anchor, and head of a news television channel.

Following the news of his death, heartfelt messages and condolences poured in on Twitter paying respects to the late writer.

Mr Dharker was the Founder of the Mumbai International Literary Festival, which is held in November every year. He was also the Founder and Director of Literature Live! which holds literary evenings through the year in different locations in Mumbai.

With inputs from PTI

