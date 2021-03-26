Journalist And Writer Anil Dharker, Who Founded Mumbai Lit Fest, Dies

Anil Dharker was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent.

Noted journalist and writer Anil Dharker, founder of Mumbai International Literary Festival, died in Mumbai on Friday. Mr Dharker, 74, had underwent a bypass procedure at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

In his career spanning over five decades, Mr Dharker had been a columnist and writer, an architect, and a member of the advisory committee of the film censor board. He was also the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent. He also played an important role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre.

His columns appeared in leading publications both in India and abroad. He was the author of The Romance of Salt, a book on Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March. Mr Dharker had also worked as a TV show producer and anchor, and head of a news television channel.

Following the news of his death, heartfelt messages and condolences poured in on Twitter paying respects to the late writer.

Saddened to hear about @anildharker passing away. Will miss and cherish the discussions we had about life . A stimulating mind, nurturer of literature and art who thrived on ideas. - Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) March 26, 2021

Goodbye dearest Anil. An elegant mind, a stylish writer, and a loyal friend. You will be missed by all those whose lives you touched. RIP

⁦@anildharker⁩ pic.twitter.com/Xu2OaDWiz5 - Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) March 26, 2021

Extremely saddened by the passing of the many talented Anil Dharker. I can safely say no other Indian Litfest curator had his deep, emotional commitment or drive. Knew him for well nigh 50 years. Flourish as much up there, dear Anil. - bachi karkaria (@bachikarkaria) March 26, 2021

Mr Dharker was the Founder of the Mumbai International Literary Festival, which is held in November every year. He was also the Founder and Director of Literature Live! which holds literary evenings through the year in different locations in Mumbai.

With inputs from PTI