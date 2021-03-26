Anil Dharker Dies: Journalists, Writers, Friends Mourn Anil Dharker's Death

Anil Dharkar, veteran journalist and author died on Friday. Anil Dharkar had an illustrious career of over five-decades. He was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent.

Anil Dharker Dies: Journalists, Writers, Friends Mourn Anil Dharker's Death

Anil Dhar, veteran journalist and writer, dies. Tributes pour in

Anil Dharkar, veteran journalist and writer, died on Friday. The founder of the 'Mumbai International Literature Festival and Literature Live!' died in Mumbai after a brief period of illness, a former colleague told news agency Press Trust of India. Anil Dharkar had an illustrious career of over five-decades. Anil Dharker, who was in his mid-70s, was the editor of several publications including Mid-Day and The Independent. He played a vital role in opening the Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai as an art movie theatre. Soon after the tragic news spread, journalists, writers and all others who knew him have been posting condolence messages on Twitter.

Here are a few messages remembering Anil Dharkar  

Anil Dharker's columns were much loved and appeared in several national and international papers and magazines. A multi-faceted talent, Anil Dharker, had degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics as well. He had also taught at the University of Glasgow for sometime. Anil Dharkar also did a short stint at the National Film Development Corporation, which was earlier known as the Censor Board and the Film Finance Corporation.