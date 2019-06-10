Veteran Film And Theatre Personality Girish Karnad Dies At 81

Girish Karnad was also active in the world of cinema

Award-winning playwright, actor and director Girish Karnad died at a hospital in Bengaluru at 6.30 am today morning. He was 81 years old.

Awarded the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992, Girish Karnad was born on May 19, 1938, in Mumbai (then Bombay Presidency), and was a Rhodes Scholar at the University of Oxford, where he wrote his first play - the critically-acclaimed "Yayati" in 1961. Other acclaimed plays written by him include "Tughlaq" (1964), "Hayavadana" (1972).

He was also active in the world of cinema; he made his acting and screenwriting debut in a Kannada movie "Samskara" in 1970.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their sorrow at the news, including author Amitav Ghosh, who wrote: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad - a great writer and a very important public voice. Thoughts are with @rkarnad and his family.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Sadananda Gowda also tweeted, in Kannada, saying: The news of the death of Gyanapitha awardee, senior theater artist Dr. Girish Karnad, was revealed. His contribution to the Saraswat world is vast. Let us pray in the Lord that peace be to the soul.