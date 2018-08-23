Veteran, Arrested For Being Drunk, Commits Suicide In Lock-Up

According to police sources, Prahlad, 55, died by tearing his blanket to make a rope and hang himself in the Kumher police station.

All India | | Updated: August 23, 2018 23:31 IST
A huge crowd staged a noisy protest outside the police station (Representational)

Jaipur: 

An ex-soldier committed suicide on Thursday in a police lock-up in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, hours after he was arrested on charges of being drunk.

A huge crowd staged a noisy protest outside the police station as the news spread. His family alleged that police beating forced him to take his own life.

Inspector General of Police Malini Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat visited the police station amid the tension.

Ms Agrawal told IANS that Prahlad's body had been brought to the Bharatpur District Hospital for autopsy.

