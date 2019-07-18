'Verdict In English': Giriraj Singh Mocks Pak For Tweet In Jadhav Case

Giriraj Singh was elected to Lok Sabha from Begusari seat in Bihar.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a jibe at Pakistan on Wednesday after the neighbouring country claimed "big win" in the International Court of Justice's (ICJ's) verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Following the ICJ's verdict, which saw the bench ruling 15 to one in favour of India, Pakistan's government official Twitter handle tweeted something completely contrary to the facts.

"Big win for Pakistan. India's demand of release and repatriation of Kulbhushan Jadhav rejected by ICJ. Kulbhushan Verdict," the Pakistan Government tweeted.

Reacting to this, the BJP lawmaker from Bihar's Begusari hit out at the Pakistan government, saying that the reason Pakistan thought it was a winner was because the verdict was delivered in English.

Not your fault .. judgment delivered in English . https://t.co/5zZcoufgEC - Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 17, 2019

Kulbhushan Jadhav's death sentence "should remain suspended until Pakistan effectively reviews and reconsiders the conviction and sentence," the UN court said, agreeing with India's stand that Pakistan had violated the Vienna convention by denying consular access to Jadhav after his conviction in a "farcical" closed trial.

The verdict was 15 to one in favour of India; the lone dissenter was the judge from Pakistan. Even the judge from China supported India, which can be a significant diplomatic pressure point for Islamabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welcoming the verdict, tweeted: "Truth and justice have prevailed. I am sure Kulbhushan Jadhav will get justice".

49-year-old Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016 and accused of espionage, a charge India has rubbished. A year later, he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

