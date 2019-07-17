Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Full Text Of International Court Of Justice's Judgement

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, was arrested by Pakistan in March 2016.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled today that the death sentence of retired navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, accused by Pakistan of spying, will remain on hold until Islamabad "effectively reviews and reconsiders" his conviction. Ruling in favour of India, the court granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The verdict was 15 to one in favour of India.

Read Full Text Of International Court Of Justice's Judgement In Kulbhushan Jadhav's Case:

