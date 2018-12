Verdict In 1984 Riot Case Against Sajjan Kumar On Monday

Sajjan Kumar has been accused of instigating a mob during anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce on Monday, its verdict on the appeals challenging a trial court's judgement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, in which Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was acquitted.



A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel had concluded hearing arguments on the appeals filed by the CBI, riot survivors and convicts, and reserved the judgement.



Former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, retired naval officer Captain Bhagmal, Girdhari Lal and two others were held guilty in the case relating to the killing of five members of a family in Delhi Cantonment's Raj Nagar area.

The trial court had acquitted Sajjan Kumar in the case, but awarded life term to Khokhar, Bhagmal and Lal, and a three-year jail term to two others – former legislator Mahender Yadav and Kishan Khokhar.



The convicts had challenged their conviction and sentencing by the trial court in May 2013.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also filed an appeal, alleging they were engaged in "a planned communal riot" and "religious cleansing". The agency and the victims have also appealed against the acquittal of Kumar.



The high court had on March 29 last year issued show cause notices to 11 accused, including Khokhar and Yadav, in five 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases which were earlier closed. The matter is being heard by another division bench.



The accused, who were acquitted of the charges, were asked as to why the court should not order reinvestigation and retrial against them.