"Don't Fear Grammar Mistakes": Venkaiah Naidu Wants MPs To Speak In Hindi Venkaiah Naidu urged Rajya Sabha members from non-Hindi speaking areas to speak in Hindi if they chose to do so.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Venkaiah Naidu said the best way of propagating Hindi was to encourage its use. New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged members to speak in Hindi during discussions without the fear of committing grammatical mistakes, saying kings can do no wrong.



Chairing a meeting of Hindi advisory committee of Rajya Sabha, which was held after a gap of three-and-a-half years, he said the best way of propagating Hindi was encouraging its use instead of forcing others to adopt it.



King can do no wrong. You are members of Parliament and can speak freely without the fear of committing mistakes, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.



During the course of discussion, non-Hindi speaking members called for permitting them to make grammatical corrections in their printed Hindi speeches so that what went in record was correct.



