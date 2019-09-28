Venkaiah Naidu Takes Veiled Dig At Pak PM's UN Speech, Praises PM Modi

Venkaiah Naidu said terrorism affects development, progress and the peace of mind.

In an apparent reference to UN General Assembly speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said while one was about peace and welfare, the other was about hatred and violence.

Speaking at the inaugural function of a four-day global peace summit in Abu Road, Mr Naidu also called upon the world to come together on the issue of terrorism and isolate those who are behind the menace.

Referring to the speeches by India and Pakistan prime ministers -- but naming neither -- at UNGA on Friday, Mr Naidu said, "We listened to the speeches in the United Nations General Assembly. One was about peace, progress and welfare, while the other was about hatred and violence. The choice is before the world."

"The time has come to pay attention and isolate as soon as possible those who push terrorism. Then only there can be peace," he said.

The vice president said terrorism affects development, progress and the peace of mind. "We must pay attention and come together."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 74th session of the UN General Assembly exhorting the international community to stand united against terrorism.

Imran Khan also addressed the session for around 50 minutes, far exceeding the time limit within which leaders are expected to finish the speeches..

The vice president also said that nature and culture should be in harmony for a better future.

The vice president also said that a new India was taking shape and youths today are capable of converting challenges into opportunities.

He said that because of its glorious tradition and spiritual value system, India has never attacked any country but always practised and taught peace, love, tolerance, unity and universal brotherhood to the mankind.

"And only through spirituality, the long cherished goal of universal peace, love, progress and one world family can become a reality in today's society," he stressed.

