When 2 Nuclear Nations Fight, 'Consequences' For World: Imran Khan At UN

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said today when two nuclear armed countries fight it will have "consequences" for the entire world, making multiple references to Jammu and Kashmir in his speech at the UN General Assembly. "It is a test for the UN," he said, speaking shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, without mentioning Pakistan, urged the world to unite against terror.

India will use the right to reply option later tonight to rebut the Pakistan PM's speech.

In a long speech that far overshot the 15-minute time limit, Mr Khan focused mostly on his campaign to protest India's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries...anything can happen," he said.

Imran Khan also made the bizarre claim that "there are no militant organisations in Pakistan."

Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi said there needed to be more anger globally about what terrorism was doing to humanity. "We belong to a country that has given the world Buddh (Buddha's message of peace), not 'Yuddh' (war). When we raise our voice against terror, it is with seriousness and anger," he said.

"We believe that terrorism is not a challenge for any one country but for all countries and for humanity. For the sake of humanity, the world has to unite against terror," he added.

During his week-long US visit, PM Modi has, without once making a direct reference to Pakistan, made it clear that the country is the epicenter of terror and needs to act against terrorists operating from its soil.

Last Sunday, at the grand "Howdy, Modi!" event in Houston where he shared stage with US President Donald Trump, PM Modi had said, "They have made hatred towards India the centre of their agenda. They support terror, they harbour terrorists. Whether it is 9/11 in America or 26/11 in Mumbai, where are its conspirators found? Not just you, the whole world knows who these people are."

On Thursday, the US said any easing of tensions between India and Pakistan is dependent on Islamabad taking action against those who engaged in cross-border infiltration.

