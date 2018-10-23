Venkaiah Naidu said people need to be educated about food habits (File photo)

Criticizing the culture of instant food, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu today urged the need to go back to traditional Indian food, saying "instant food means constant disease".

Venkaiah Naidu said that India should look at being self-sufficient in terms of food production on account of the country's large population.

"Our habits are going through changes and we are going for instant food. Instant food means constant disease. We have to educate our people about food habits," Vice President Naidu said while speaking at an event.

"Our Indian food is time-tested and has been designed depending on seasons," Venkaiah Naidu said.

"We should also think in terms of having home-grown food security. We cannot depend on imported food security," he said.