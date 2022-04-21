"Vendetta Politics By PM's Office": Gujarat Leader Jignesh Mevani on Arrest

Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mewani, produced in a court in Assam's Kokrajhar today, alleged that his arrest was "vendetta politics and this is by PM". The 41-year-old leader has been accused on a complaint by an Assam BJP leader over his tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which have since been removed from the social media platform.

The surprise arrest by the Assam police took place last night in Gujarat's Palanpur. Mr Mewani has been charged with criminal conspiracy, offence related to place of worship, outraging religious feelings, and provocation that might lead to breach of peace. He was flown to Guwahati and produced at a city court in Kokrajhar.

While going into the courtroom with the police, Mr Mewani – an arch-critic of the Prime Minister -- in response to reporters' queries, said, "This is vendetta politics and this is by PMO".

In his complaint, BJP leader Arup Kumar Dey has alleged that Mr Mewani's tweet caused "widespread criticism" and "had the propensity to disturb public tranquility". "It is more likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community," the complaint added.

Pointing to the rush in which the case was filed and the arrest made, the Congress said the arrest was made with an eye to the coming assembly elections in Gujarat, a state the BJP has been ruling since 1995.

The complaint was filed within 24 hours of Mr Mewani's tweet and arrest made within another 24 hours of the First Information Report. The Assam police are yet to explain the urgency. Mr Dey, who is also a member of Bodoland Territorial Council, filed the complaint on April 19, citing the tweet by Mr Mewani.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Modi ji, you can try to crush dissent by abusing the state machinery. But you can never imprison the truth".

Angered over Mr Mewani's arrest, the Gujarat Congress leaders staged a demonstration near Sarangpur circle in the city and demanded his release.