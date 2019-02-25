Vehicle Used In Pulwama Attack Was Mini-Van, Owner On The Run

The NIA said it has made a significant breakthrough in the probe into the suicide car bombing that killed over 40 CRPF soldiers on Jammu-Srinagar highway

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 25, 2019 19:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vehicle Used In Pulwama Attack Was Mini-Van, Owner On The Run

Pulwama terror attack: Over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in the terror attack


New Delhi: 

The National Investigation Agency today said it has made a significant breakthrough in the probe into the suicide car bombing that killed over 40 CRPF soldiers on Jammu-Srinagar highway on February 14. The vehicle used in the Pulwama attack was a mini-van and its owner is on the run, the NIA said in a statement today.

Piecing together the debris of the vehicle used by the suicide bomber, who belonged to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, the NIA with the help of forensic and automobile experts were able to identify the vehicle, the probe agency said in the statement.

A Maruti Ecco vehicle that was sold to a resident of Heaven Colony in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in 2011 was used in the attack, the NIA said.

The mini-van subsequently exchanged hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad Bhat, a student of of Siraj-ul-Uloom in Shopain, the NIA said. He has been evading arrest, the probe agency said, adding the accused reportedly joined the Jaish-e-Mohammed.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PulwamaJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AR RahmanGaurav DuttPriya RamaniLive TVPervez MusharrafNirmala SitharamanHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusMWC 2019Videocon D2HNational War MemorialKulgam EncounterImran KhanNokia 9Oscar 2019Huawei Mate XSony Xperia

................................ Advertisement ................................