'Great Freedom Fighter, Nationalist': PM Modi On Veer Savarkar Jayanti

PM Modi tweets tribute to Veer Sabarkar on his birrh anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and pioneering Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary on Friday. The Prime Minister took Twitter and wrore: "Tributes to the great freedom fighter and patriot Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary". Born in 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a great leader, lawyer and writer.

आजादी की लड़ाई के महान सेनानी और प्रखर राष्ट्रभक्त वीर सावरकर को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2021

Veer Savarkar was a "fierce nationalist", PM Modi said

आज वीर सावरकर जी की जयंती है। pic.twitter.com/4rKVvWmswB — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) May 28, 2021

"My tributes to the great freedom fighter and social reformer, Swatantryaveer Savarkar on his jayanti today. His sacrifices for India's independence and efforts to strengthen social harmony and unity by eradication of casteism will continue to be a lasting source of inspiration," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting M Venkaiah Naidu.

My tributes to the great freedom fighter and social reformer, Swatantryaveer #Savarkar on his Jayanti today. His sacrifices for India's independence and efforts to strengthen social harmony and unity by eradication of casteism will continue to be a lasting source of inspiration. pic.twitter.com/3Rsp3BVg9e — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 28, 2021

Apart from the Vice President and PM Modi, other BJP leaders including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party's Maharashtra unit President Madhav Bhandari also paid tribute to Veer Savarkar.