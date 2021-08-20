Vasundhara Raje Finds Spot Back On BJP Posters In Rajasthan

Vasundhara Raje's face was dropped from BJP posters two months back (File)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's face was plastered back on BJP posters, two months after she did not find a spot on new posters put up outside party office in capital Jaipur.

Posters made for the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, being taken out by Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Vasundhara Raje, Gajendra Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary.

Cutting across 22 states, the Yatra seeks to introduce the new Central ministers to the people.

The two-time Chief Minister's removal from the party posters had fuelled reports of factionalism in the party.

A few days ago, Ms Raje, during a visit to Jhalawar, spoke on the issue for the first time and said that she does not believe in the politics of posters but wants to live in the hearts of the people.

The Yatra, which started from Alwar's Bhiwadi on Thursday, will cover a distance of over 400 km in three days.

Bhupendra Yadav and other leaders will interact with people at 40 places in Alwar, Jaipur and Ajmer. For BJP, the Yatra is also a way to size up the party's strength in the state.

Mr Yadav, recently inducted in the Modi cabinet, was chosen as the face of the Yatra in Rajasthan. He is the Rajya Sabha MP from Ajmer.

"Our team is doing good work in Rajasthan and we are confident we will form the government here in the next elections," said Bhupendra Yadav.

The mission of the Yatra is elections 2023, but with Bhupendra yadav the becoming the face rather than other MPs like Gajendra Shekhawat or Arjun Ram Meghwal, questions were asked whether the party wants to position him as a new face of the party in the state.

"I am not a claimant (to the post). These speculations are baseless," said Mr Yadav swatting away such rumours.

Mr Yadav, best known for his organisational skills in the party, is considered close to both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Though Vasundhara Raje did not attend the Yatra, her return to BJP posters is an acknowledgement by the party of her popular appeal and telegraphed a message of unity for the state unit riven by factionalism.