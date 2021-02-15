Vasant Panchami 2021: Wishes, Messages, Images To Share On Saraswati Puja

Vasant Panchami: Saraswati Puja is celebrated on Vasant Panchami. Share wishes and pics

Vasant Panchami wishes, messages and images: Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is on February 16. One of the most vibrant festivals of India, Vasant Panchami is celebrated in the beginning of the spring season. The word 'Vasant' means spring season while 'Panchami' refers to the fifth day of the lunar fortnight. On Vasant Panchami, Ma Saraswati is worshipped and hence the day is also known as Sri Panchami or Saraswati Jayanti. Saraswati Puja is very popular among young school and college going students in the eastern parts of the country, particularly in West Bengal, Assam, Bihar and Odisha. Vasant Panchami falls mostly in February when our surroundings are lit up with spring flowers and there is happiness in the air. People wear yellow dresses and decorate their homes with colourful flowers. On Vasant Panchami, people exchange wishes, greetings and messages with friends and young ones in the family. We have compiled few greetings cards, Saraswati mantras and photos of Goddess Saraswati that you can share with your friends and family members.

Vasant Panchami wishes: "May Ma Saraswati shower her blessing on you. Happy Vasant Panchami!"

Vasant Panchami wishes, greetings, images, photos, SMS, WhatsApp status and Facebook messages

"May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings give you success in life. Happy Vasant Panchami!"

"Warm wishes to you and your family on Saraswati Puja. Let there be light, love and peace. Happy Vasant Panchami!"

Vasant Panchami wishes: Pray that Ma Saraswati bring light and wisdom in our lives. Happy Vasant Panchami!

"On the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, best wishes to you and your family. Happy Vasant Panchami!"

"Happy Vasant Panchami! May Devi Saraswati shower you with her choicest nlessings."

Vasant Panchami wishes: "May Ma Saraswati eradicate ignorance and give wisdom"

Vasant Panchami wishes: "May Ma Saraswati's blessings shine on you. Happy Vasant Panchami!"

"May the power of knowledge light up your life. Happy Saraswati Puja!"

"May Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom. Happy Vasant Panchami!"

On Vasant Panchami, 5 Saraswati vandana to share