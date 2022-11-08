Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction: 5 Points On The Condition

Here are five points on the condition:
According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), the imbalance problem stems from the fact that that vestibular system is not working properly and sends error messages to the brain. In vertebrates, it is a sensory system that creates a sense of balance and spatial orientation for the purpose of coordinating movement with balance. It is a part of the auditory system.
The NHS website says that vestibular hypofunction can be caused by a number things, including labyrinthitis or vestibular neuritis, previous inner ear conditions, changes in the balance systems associated with aging, medications, concussion or head injury and blood clots or tumours.
Dizziness, poor balance and nausea are the common symptoms. Some people have also complained of vertigo. Those diagnosed with the condition have also complained of having a feeling of motion when things move quickly.
Among the treatments, physiotherapists suggest individual programme of exercises based on a patient's symptoms and goals. Physiotherapy helps in improvement of balance.
Talking about his diagnosis, Varun Dhawan had said during India Today Conclave, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn't know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."
