'Varanasi, You've Touched My Soul': US Envoy After Watching Ganga Aarti

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti on Wednesday was all praise for Varanasi as he shared his thoughts on witnessing sunrise from its famed ghats and watching the Ganga aarti which, he said, was a "beautiful reminder of how tradition shapes us".

The ambassador, in a series of posts on X, shared photographs of his visit to the spiritual city of India.

"Experiencing the sunrise over the Ganges from Asi Ghat was nothing short of surreal. What a joy to share this moment with so many others, who gathered in the early hours to witness such beauty!," he wrote on the social media platform.

Mr Garcetti, in another post, shared the experience of witnessing an aarti on the banks of Ganga.

"The Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat was more than just a ceremony; it was a beautiful reminder of how tradition shapes us. The lights reflecting on the river and the sound of bells echoing in the night create an unforgettable atmosphere. Varanasi, you've touched my soul," he said.

Earlier, the US envoy wrote, "Namaste Varanasi! I'm excited to finally visit the "City of Light." Looking forward to exploring the beautiful ghats, ancient temples, and timeless traditions of this vibrant city." Varanasi is one of the oldest cities in India and attracts a large number of devotees to its holy sites, including the Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides its old ghats.

Recently, Mr Garcetti had travelled to Kolkata to experience the Durga Puja celebrations in the city.

"Pandal hopping in Kolkata during Durga Puja is an experience like no other! Every pandal and home puja tells a story and celebrates the unique spirit and heritage of the season. It's such an honor to be part of this beautiful blend of art, history, culture, and community. #DurgaPuja2024 #USIndiaFWD," he wrote in a post on X on October 12.

