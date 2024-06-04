Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi vs Congress's Ajay Rai

Varanasi Election Result 2024: PM Modi is looking at a third straight win from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking at a third straight win from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi - from where he has been the MP for both 2014 and 2019. PM Modi is not just looking to win, but also aims to do so with a record margin of over 5 lakh votes, as per the BJP. In 2014, Narendra Modi defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by over 4 lakh votes and in 2019, he won against Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav. In 2024, the opposition INDIA alliance has fielded Ajay Rai from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Mr Rai, who is Congress's chief in UP, has contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the previous Lok Sabha polls too. PM Narendra Modi had a staggering 63 per cent vote share in Varanasi in 2019. Will PM Modi retain his seat with the margin he is targeting? Or will Ajay Rai be able to stop him in his third attempt?

Here are the LIVE Updates from the 2024 Lok Sabha Election result from Varanasi:

Jun 04, 2024 08:39 (IST) Varanasi Election Result 2024 - Who Is Ajay Rai?



Ajay Rai was born on October 7, 1969, to Surendra Rai and Parvati Devi Rai in Varanasi. A graduate of the Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith University in Varanasi, Mr Rai started his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'karyakarta' before he became the convener of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Jun 04, 2024 08:35 (IST) PM Narendra Modi had a staggering 63 per cent vote share in Varanasi in 2019.

Jun 04, 2024 08:35 (IST) In 2024, the opposition INDIA alliance has fielded Ajay Rai from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Mr Rai, who is Congress's chief in UP, has contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the previous Lok Sabha polls too.

Jun 04, 2024 08:34 (IST) In 2014, Narendra Modi defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by over 4 lakh votes and in 2019, he won against Samajwadi Party's Shalini Yadav.

Jun 04, 2024 08:34 (IST) PM Modi is not just looking to win, but also aims to do so with a record margin of over 5 lakh votes, as per the BJP.