Flyover Collapse In Varanasi Updates: Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Families Of Those Killed

At least 12 people have died and many are feared trapped after portion of an under construction flyover collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today. Two pillars of the under construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantt area, bringing a huge slab of concrete down, crushing cars and a local bus under it. Many of those trapped are reported to be labourers who were working on the flyover. A team of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Dozens of policemen are also present at the spot.

