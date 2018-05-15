Flyover Collapse In Varanasi Updates: Yogi Adityanath Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Families Of Those Killed

Two pillars of the under construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantt area, bringing a huge slab of concrete down, crushing cars and a local bus under it.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 15, 2018 20:05 IST
A team of NDRF has been rushed to the spot of Varanasi flyover collapse

Varanasi:  At least 12 people have died and many are feared trapped after portion of an under construction flyover collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today. Two pillars of the under construction flyover collapsed in Varanasi's Cantt area, bringing a huge slab of concrete down, crushing cars and a local bus under it. Many of those trapped are reported to be labourers who were working on the flyover. A team of National Disaster Response Force or NDRF has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Dozens of policemen are also present at the spot.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Varanasi flyover collapse:


 



May 15, 2018
20:05 (IST)
"A tragedy like this in any corner of India makes one very sad. I express my condolences for the families of those killed," says PM Modi.
May 15, 2018
20:04 (IST)
I am in pain: PM Modi on Varanasi flyover collapse

While addressing BJP workers at party headquarters in Delhi on Karnataka elections, PM Modi says, "On one side while I am very happy, I am also in pain due to the flyover collapse in Varanasi. Many people died. I have spoken to CM and officials. We have sent every resource we can."
May 15, 2018
19:59 (IST)
A bus is also feared trapped under the debris along with other vehicles, reports news agency PTI.
May 15, 2018
19:55 (IST)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sets up 3-member committee to probe Varanasi flyover collapse: Official
May 15, 2018
19:49 (IST)
Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has appealed to the workers of his Samajwadi Party to assist the rescue teams. He also tweeted, "I hope the government will not just wash their hands off by paying compensation, rather will order a fair investigation."
May 15, 2018
19:48 (IST)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered for an enquiry report in 48 hours.
May 15, 2018
19:47 (IST)
An eyewitness, who was 50 metres from the collapse site, said the help came in after an hour. "Four cars, an auto-rickshaw and a minibus were crushed by it... The help came after an hour," the eyewitness said.
May 15, 2018
19:44 (IST)
The NDRF team has been able to rescued 3 persons from the debris so far. Of the three, two are men and a women. Operations are currently underway at the sight.
May 15, 2018
19:42 (IST)
Eight cranes are being used to try lift debris and rescue those trapped. NDRF teams are leading the operations. A 200 ton crane is being called in.
May 15, 2018
19:40 (IST)
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed his deep anguish over the death of several people due to collapse of an under construction bridge in Varanasi. "He conveys his condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured," a tweet from his official account says.
May 15, 2018
19:36 (IST)
Congress on Varanasi flyover collapse: "We are deeply saddened by the news of the collapse of an under construction flyover in Varanasi. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives. We wish those who are injured a speedy recovery."
May 15, 2018
19:33 (IST)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says that five teams of NDRF with full equipment have been rushed to the spot of accident, in Varanasi. "Compensation of Rs 5 lakh for kin of those dead and Rs 2 lakh for seriously injured in the incident," he adds.
May 15, 2018
19:31 (IST)
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says, "Saddened by loss of lives in a flyover collapse in Varanasi. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured."
May 15, 2018
19:30 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi on Varanasi flyover collapse: "Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of an under-construction flyover in #Varanasi. I pray that the injured recover soon. Spoke to officials and asked them to ensure all possible support to those affected."
