Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Features To Design, All You Need To Know

The sleeper coaches of the Vande Bharat Express will showcase a range of enhancements

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw recently shared pictures of the sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat Express, which is expected to be operational by early 2024. This innovative addition to the Indian Railways aims to offer travellers a faster overnight journey over long distances.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains: Features

The sleeper coaches of the Vande Bharat Express will showcase a range of enhancements such as broader berths, well-lit interiors, spacious restrooms, a compact pantry, and upgraded safety measures. With improved energy efficiency, the train is likely to leave a more environmentally conscious footprint.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains: Capacity

In the initial version, each Vande Bharat sleeper train will be equipped with a total of 857 berths. Of these, 823 berths will be reserved for passengers, while the remaining 34 will be designated for the staff. The design includes three toilets in each coach, along with a mini pantry.

Each Vande Bharat sleeper train will comprise 16 well-spaced bogies, allowing for an impressive accommodation capacity of up to 887 passengers. These trains are engineered to reach a maximum speed of 160 km per hour, ensuring swift and efficient travel.

Vande Bharat sleeper trains: Design

The sleeper coaches showcase a timeless wooden design, coupled with luxurious seating, subtle ambient floor lighting, and improved ceiling lights.

The design concept was shared by Railways Minister Vaishnaw, giving a glimpse of what the sleeper version of Vande Bharat Express will look like.

Concept train - Vande Bharat (sleeper version)



Coming soon… early 2024 pic.twitter.com/OPuGzB4pAk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 3, 2023

The sleeper trains are a joint manufacturing effort involving India's Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia's TMH Group. This consortium secured the contract by placing the lowest bid to supply 120 of the 200 new versions of the Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The remaining 80 sleeper trains will be manufactured through a collaboration between Titagarh Wagons and BHEL.

These new sleeper trains are said to be an alternative to the existing Rajdhani trains, offering a more modern and efficient option for travellers.