Request To Operate Special Flights From US To Kerala Accepted: Minister

New Delhi:

The request of the Ministry of External Affairs to operate special flights from the US to Kerala to bring back stranded Indians has been accepted, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

He further said the Ministry of External Affairs, in cooperation with the Aviation ministry, will add more flights and destinations for speedy evacuation of Indian citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission.

"Heartfelt thanks to @HardeepSPuri Ji for accepting MEA's request to operate special flights from #US to #Kerala. With @MoCA_GoI's cooperation @MEAIndia will try to add more flights & destinations for speedy evacuation of our citizens under #VandeBharatMission" Mr Muraleedharan tweeted.

