Passengers Jump From Plane's Wing After Fire Alert On Flight Before Takeoff In Spain

At least 18 people were injured after a fire alert went off on a Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft at Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) in Spain. The incident occurred on Saturday, just when the Manchester-bound plane was about to take off.

According to the Arab Times, the emergency department was immediately informed about the situation and promptly rushed to the scene.

Four ambulances, including two basic life support units and two advanced units, were at the scene by the regional emergency coordination centre along with airport-based firefighters and members of the Civil Guard.

During the incident, passengers were evacuated through the emergency exits, where some passengers jumped from the wings directly to the ground to reach safety.

The video of the incident has been going viral on social media, wherein passengers can be seen escaping the plane in panic. They used an emergency exit, climbed onto one of the wings, and then jumped down to the ground.

According to a spokesperson from the regional emergency coordination center, eighteen people were injured and received medical assistance, and six were taken to the hospital. The outlet stated that three people were taken to Rotger Clinic and the other three to Hospital Quironsalud Palamaplanas.

The airline later confirmed that the flight from Palma to Manchester on July 4 had to discontinue takeoff due to a false fire warning light turning on. "Passengers were disembarked using the inflatable slides and returned to the terminal," said the airline.

Last week, a similar incident took place on an American Airlines flight when one of its engines caught fire mid-air. The plane, which was carrying 153 passengers and six crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing in Las Vegas shortly after takeoff.