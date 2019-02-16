India's Fastest Train, Vande Bharat Express, Breaks Down Day After Launch

Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by PM Narendra Modi on Friday. (File)

Vande Bharat Express, India's fastest train, broke down this morning, a day after its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. The engine-less train, also known as Train 18, was returning from Varanasi after its first run and broke down about 150 km from the capital.

According to engineers on the train, the controls have failed and the snag is "unfixable" for now. The people on board, including journalists, have been shifted to two different trains.

The train was set to begin its commercial run from tomorrow.