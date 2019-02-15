PM Modi Flags Off Vande Bharat Express, India's Fastest Train: 10 Points

Vande Bharat Express has been developed indigenously by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.

New Delhi: Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday from the New Delhi railway station amid sombre mood in the backdrop of the terror attack in Pulwama. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and members of the Railway Board were also on board the train on its inaugural journey. "I am grateful to designers and engineers behind Vande Bharat Express which will take its first trip from Delhi to Varanasi today. With our sincerity and hardwork in the last 4.5 years we have tried to improve railways," the Prime Minister said. The bookings for the train are open.