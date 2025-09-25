Vandalism Of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's Statues In Bengal Sparks Row

Political tension escalated in West Bengal's Asansol after the statues of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were allegedly vandalised.

The alleged damage caused to the statues, installed near the local BJP office, led the Youth Congress to call a protest. The Asansol-Purulia State Highway was blocked from 11.30 pm till 2 am. Protesters alleged that the vandalism was carried out by BJP and Trinamool Congress workers.

A written complaint was also submitted at the local police station. The police assured that the perpetrators would be arrested and the statues will be restored within 24 hours. After these reassurances were given to the protesters, the road blockade was lifted.

Congress district president Debesh Chakravarty condemned the incident, stating, "A similar incident occurred last year. Though the police assured action within 24 hours, no arrests have been made so far. If immediate action is not taken against the culprits, we will stage a sit-in outside the Kulti police station."

BJP leaders, however, rejected the allegations. Local BJP leader Abhijit Acharya said, "We believe in building, not destroying. Both statues were installed due to our initiative. CCTV footage has been handed over to the police to aid the investigation. Despite this, arrests have not been made. Congress and Trinamool are trying to give this issue a political color."