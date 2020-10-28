Vanathi Srinivasan Appointed Chief Of BJP Mahila Morcha

BJP president JP Nadda appointed Vanathi Srinivasan, an office-bearer of the party's Tamil Nadu wing, to the post.

Vanathi Srinivasan will succeed Vijaya Rahatkar as the BJP Mahila Morcha chief (File)

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Vanathi Srinivasan as the president of its women's wing, according to a party statement.

Ms Srinivasan will succeed Vijaya Rahatkar as the BJP Mahila Morcha chief.

BJP president JP Nadda appointed Srinivasan, an office-bearer of the party's Tamil Nadu wing, to the post.

She had unsuccessfully contested the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Ms Rahatkar was recently appointed as a national secretary in Mr Nadda's new team of office-bearers.

The party also appointed Amitava Chakraborty as the general secretary (organisation) in the party's West Bengal unit.

