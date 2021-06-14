3 Killed In Truck-Sports Utility Vehicle Collision In Gujarat

Three people were killed in the accident, police said. (Representational)

A mother-daughter duo and another child were killed and four other members of their family were injured after the Sports Utility Vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on a national highway in Gujarat's Valsad district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred last night when seven members of a family were returning in their Sports Utility Vehicle from Daman to Ankleshwar after attending the last rites of their relative, an official said.

"The driver of the car lost his control at the wheel following which the SUV jumped on a road divider, hit a street lamp post before ramming into a truck from behind. Three persons were killed on the spot," he said.

Those who died included Rafat Kachwala (32), her daughter Mannat (8), and Rafat's niece Khushi (10), police said.

The injured persons were rushed to two hospitals, the official said.