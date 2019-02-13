Valentine's Day or Parents' Day? Rajasthan Government Scraps BJP Order

Valentine's Day 2019: The Congress government scrapped the order by the previous BJP government.

Valentine's Day need not be celebrated as "Matr Pitra Pujan Diwas" - a day dedicated to parents - in Rajasthan anymore, the state government said today, cancelling an order by the previous BJP government.

The Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot-led Congress government scrapped the Vasundhara Raje government's order from last year that said February 14 should be a day dedicated to parents.

"Every day is a 'matr-pitra' pujan diwas for us, BJP has done lot of nautankis, not anymore," Rajasthan Eucation Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted.

In 2017, the then BJP government in Chhattisgarh had asked students to observe "Matru Pitru Diwas" on Valentine's Day. A note was sent by the Chhattisgarh Directorate Public Education to principals and heads of all schools to observe the day. The state government had issued similar instructions in 2015 too.

Two years ago, the district collector in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara came out with an order to observe February 14 as "Matra Pitra Pujya Diwas".

Last week, right-wing group Bajrang Dal said in Hyderabad that it would oppose any special offers announced by pubs and others establishments for Valentine's Day and that it would counsel young couples against celebrating it. Bajrang Dal also warned of informing their parents, if they're caught in parks and public places.

"Valentine does not belong to this country Why do we need February 14 in our country?" Bajrang Dal leader Subhash had said.

The outfit also released posters that said Valentine's Day is against Indian culture.