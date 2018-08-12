Vaishno Devi Pilgrim Found Hanging In Jammu And Kashmir's Reasi: Police

Hotel staff informed police that the pilgrim was not responding to calls: Police (Representational)

A 26-year-old pilgrim from Jharkhand today allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi yatra, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Vivek Lohia, resident of Jodhadih More Bokaro, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hotel room this afternoon, a police official said.

He said the hotel staff informed the police that the pilgrim was not responding to calls and a police party rushed to the scene only to find him dead.

Advertisement

He used his muffler to commit suicide, the official said adding the motive behind the step was not known immediately. Police has started inquest proceedings in this connection, he said.